Zaporozhye NPP security zone is within IAEA, Russia and Ukraine’s competence – diplomat

VIENNA, December 14. /TASS/. The parameters of the security zone around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) remain an exclusive competence of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Russia and Ukraine, a high-ranking Russian diplomat said in response to remarks about an agreement to withdraw heavy weaponry from the NPP.

"It is not worthy of a French leader to release untrue assertions into the global media space. Moreover, the process of determining parameters of the ‘protective zone’ around the ZNPP, actively promoted by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, is within the exclusive competence of the IAEA, Russia and Ukraine," Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said on Tuesday, commenting on French President Emmanuel Macron’s latest remarks.

The diplomat added that no heavy weaponry has ever been deployed at the nuclear facility, while "a limited number of light weapons on the station’s territory is absolutely necessary to protect it from Ukrainian attacks and ensure physical nuclear security, in accordance with IAEA norms."

Earlier on Tuesday, Macron said concrete steps were currently being discussed to remove heavy weapons from the Zaporozhye NPP. In his words, "agreements about the withdrawal of light and heavy weaponry have been reached, and the discussion is currently focused on practical steps to implement them."

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has discussed establishing a security zone at the power plant and the agency’s next mission at a Paris meeting with Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denis Shmygal. In a statement issued after the talks, the IAEA said Grossy and Shmygal have "made some progress" in security zone discussions.

The Zaporozhye nuclear plant located in the town of Energodar is the largest in Europe. In late February, the Zaporozhye facility was placed under the Russian army’s control, and Ukrainian shelling attacks targeting the plant itself and residential areas of Energodar have been reported since. An IAEA mission led by Grossi visited it in early September. After the delegation left the site, the agency’s staff remained there as observers. Later, the IAEA published a report calling for the creation of a safety zone around the plant to prevent emergencies due to hostilities.