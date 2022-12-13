UN deputy chief’s visit to Kherson aimed to show global community’s support – official

GENICHESK, December 14. /TASS/. Martin Griffiths, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, wanted to demonstrate by his visit to Kherson that he was acting on the part of the "global community" that ignores a nation’s right for self-determination, acting Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo said.

"The true goal of Martin Griffiths was to demonstrate that he was acting on the part of the entire ‘global community,’ which, by the way, does not recognize a nation’s right for self-determination. The fact that one of the basic principles of the international law - a nation’s right for self-determination - is being ignored in this case was cynically left unnoticed by this ‘experienced diplomat,’" Saldo wrote on his Telegram channel.

The official went on to say that Griffiths "allegedly tried to assess the efficacy of UN humanitarian operations and examine problems, linked to the city’s damaged infrastructure on the eve of the cold season."

"But we all understand perfectly well that Griffiths, who is a citizen of the United Kingdom, has no intention to somehow use the UN potential for helping the residents of Kherson, who chose to stay in the city. Residents have got no help from international organizations so far, and they are unlikely to get anything in the future," the acting Kherson governor added.

UN Secretary General’s Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said earlier in the day that Griffiths had visited the city of Kherson on Tuesday.