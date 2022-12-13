UN deputy chief visited Kherson in violation of Russian border crossing rules – governor

GENICHESK, December 14. /TASS/. UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths has visited the city of Kherson in violation of the procedure for the crossing of Russia’s state border, acting governor of the Kherson Region Vladimir Saldo said on Tuesday.

"Despite being a representative of the authoritative organization, he violated the procedure for the crossing of Russia’s state border. It is dishonest, shameful and indecent of him," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

UN Secretary General’s Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said earlier in the day that Griffiths had visited the city of Kherson on Tuesday.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu on November 9 ordered a pullback of troops from the right bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region to its left bank, a move suggested by Commander of Russia’s Integrated Group of Forces in Ukraine Sergey Surovikin, who stressed that the Russian military had successfully repulsed all Ukrainian attacks. The decision to move the forces back, in his words, was also due to the risk of their isolation, should territories downstream from the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant be flooded. Surovikin said that all civilians who wished to leave - more than 115,000 people - had already been evacuated from the right bank.