Eight DPR settlements shelled by Ukrainian troops on Tuesday afternoon

DONETSK, December 13. /TASS/. Eight settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) came under shelling by Ukrainian troops on Tuesday afternoon, the DPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said on Tuesday.

According to the mission, Ukrainian troops fired 62 shells from 122mm, 152mm and 155mm artillery systems and from 120mm mortars at Donetsk, Kashtanovoye, Mayorsk, Yakovlevka, Novoselovka, Mineralnoye, Panteleimonovka, and Alexandrovka.

The DPR territorial defense headquarters said earlier that three civilians had been killed in the settlement of Luganskoye as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops.