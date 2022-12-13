Maduro's visit to Russia to be discussed at next bilateral meeting — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. The visit of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to Russia will be discussed during a meeting of the Russian-Venezuelan high-level intergovernmental commission, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Tuesday.

When commenting on the prospects of the Venezuelan leader's visit to Moscow, the senior diplomat called to postpone the relevant issue until the completion of the intergovernmental commission. "The current visit [of the Russian delegation to the meeting of the Russian-Venezuelan high-level intergovernmental commission] will take place, then we will talk about it," Ryabkov noted.

When asked if the topic is to be raised at the upcoming meeting, the diplomat replied in the affirmative. "Among other things," he noted.

Ryabkov stressed that the program of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak's visit was still in the process of formation. However, according to the senior diplomat, "a lot of issues" are planned to be discussed at the meeting, including interaction in the format of the Group of Friends of the UN Charter, where Russia and Venezuela play a key role. "Recently a meeting of political directors, that is, deputy foreign ministers, was held in Tehran in this format. These are countries that are fighting for the sovereign equality of all participants in international relations, for non-interference in internal affairs, for the ability to choose their own path, that is one of the topics," he continued, "The second key issue is the interaction on different platforms, such as the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons and the Biological Weapons Convention.

The deputy minister added that Venezuela's role in the non-aligned movement was important to Russia. "We will have a serious conversation with them about the situation in Latin America and the Caribbean. There are ambiguous processes there, forces of the center-left are coming to power again. There are also elements of instability, and there is a serious need to talk about how we will interact with our closest allies," he stressed, "The President of Cuba recently visited the Russian Federation, and it was very effective".