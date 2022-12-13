Bridge damaged in a bomb attack near Melitopol has no strategic significance — official

MELITOPOL, December 13. /TASS/. The bridge outside Melitopol that was damaged in a recent bomb attack has no strategic significance, Yevgeny Balitsky, acting governor of the Zaporozhye Region, said on Tuesday.

"I want to emphasize that the sabotage that was committed by the criminals of the Kiev regime didn’t affect freight traffic in any way - the bridge has no strategic importance - and it won’t affect the logistical and food supply services of the region. This is another thoughtless terrorist attack targeting civilians," he said on Telegram.

Balitsky said that, according to bomb experts, the force of each of the two explosive devices that were put under the bridge supports was up to 20 kg in TNT equivalent. According to the official, work to set up a detour road to the village of Konstantinovka has already begun.

"I will personally make sure that the issue is dealt with quickly. The temporary detour will be put into operation within two weeks," he said.

Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia civil society group, said earlier that Ukrainian saboteurs had blown up the pillars of a bridge in the Konstantinovka village on the eastern fringes of Melitopol on Monday night. He later told TASS that the trip from Melitopol to Berdyansk, the two largest cities in the liberated area of the Zaporozhye Region, had become 17 kilometers longer. Rogov said the subversion wouldn’t disrupt overland transport services to Crimea because traffic goes through a highway that bypassed Melitopol.