MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. There are no grounds for calling a tribunal on Ukraine in the Netherlands, a senior Russian lawmaker said on Tuesday.

"Wopke Hoekstra, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, has suggested a special tribunal for investigating ‘Russia’s crimes’ in Ukraine be seated next to the International Criminal Court. He warned that, of course, broad international political support and financing will be needed. <…> In any event, there is no legitimate basis for the establishment of an ad hoc tribunal on Ukraine, but for a political contract from the collective West," Leonid Slutsky, head of the international committee of the Russian State Duma (lower parliament house), wrote on his Telegram channel.

Europe, in his words, has forgotten Nazi atrocities too quickly and "the European capitals don’t want to see" that Ukraine has become an authoritarian regime. "Today, blind and brainwashed European politicians suggest that the Hague, on the contrary, acquit Nazism. And accuse Russia of some ‘crimes.’ Obviously, because it is fighting against Ukrainian neo-Nazism and its accomplices. Like it did during World War II," he added.

Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said earlier that his country was ready to host a special tribunal on Ukraine in the Hague. However, according to the broadcasting company Nederlandse Omroep Stichting (NOS), there is a legislative gap for the establishment of such a tribunal.