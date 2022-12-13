Russian prosecutor general arrives on working visit to Iran

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov has arrived on a working visit to Iran at the invitation of his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, the press service of the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office told journalists on Tuesday.

It is the first visit by the Russian prosecutor general to Iran. Krasnov’s program in Tehran includes meetings with the Iranian attorney-general, Iranian Judiciary Chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei, and with chief of Iran’s General Inspection Organization Zabiyollah Khodaeiyan.

The two countries’ prosecutors general are expected to sign an agreement on the establishment of a working group on combating crimes and a program of cooperation for 2023-2025. Krasnov will also ink a memorandum of understanding and cooperation with the Iranian General Inspection Organization.