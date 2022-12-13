Politician says Ukrainian forces send more MLRS to Zaporozhye area

MELITOPOL, December 13. /TASS/. Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia civil society group, on Tuesday said Ukrainian forces continue to send more multiple launch rocket systems to the Zaporozhye area in a bid to prove they have enough of them, even as Russian troops shoot down a significant number of rockets.

"Ukrainian forces have doubled down on the use of MLRS, they are deploying the Uragan and the Olkha in addition to the HIMARS, MARS-II, and MLRS. It feels like they want to prove they are doing well as far as the MLRS is concerned after Russian forces knocked out a lot of them. About 10 [MLRS rockets] were shot down just over three small settlements: Zhevtnyovoye (Oktyabrskoye), Novogorovka and Komsomolskoye," he divulged to TASS.

Rogov earlier told TASS that Russian forces in the Zaporozhye zone destroyed as many Western-made Ukrainian MLRS last week as Kiev used to lose over two months before. He stressed that this was because of better intelligence data, greater activity by residents in the Kiev-controlled areas of the Zaporozhye Region and the improved skills of the troops.