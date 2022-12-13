Envoy unveils number of DPR fighters released from Ukrainian captivity

DONETSK, December 13. /TASS/. Over 100 servicemen of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) have returned home after being held captive by the Ukrainian military, DPR Human Rights Envoy Daria Morozova told TASS on Tuesday.

"As many as 104 defenders are back in the DPR," the ombudswoman revealed.

Overall, 135 DPR fighters have been freed from Ukrainian captivity. Another 31 servicemen are undergoing medical treatment in other Russian regions, she said.

Acting DPR Head Denis Pushilin earlier told TASS that the Kiev regime’s desire to reap information gains by exploiting the issue of the prisoner swap impeded the negotiating process. He said that Kiev was frequently interested only in hyped-up prisoners-of-war.