Turkey seeks to boost inter-parliamentary relations with Russia

ANKARA, December 13. /TASS/. Ankara is determined to boost inter-parliamentary relations with Russia, Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop told reporters on Tuesday following talks with Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin, who is on an official visit to Turkey.

"Relations between our countries have reached a very high level," Sentop said, highlighting the role of a good personal relationship between the two countries’ presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan. "The friendship between the presidents played an important role in creating an atmosphere of trust between us. I believe that we will also maintain relations between parliaments at a high level," he added.

"I hope that relations between us will benefit the world," the Turkish parliament speaker emphasized. He also said that the Istanbul grain agreements were proof of trust and confidence between the two nations. "Such cooperation has brought tangible benefits to the whole world," Sentop noted.