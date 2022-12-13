Lawmaker says Ukraine doesn't stop shelling of Donetsk even amid poor visibility

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Andrey Bayevsky, a lawmaker at the Donetsk People’s Republic’s legislature, said on Channel One television on Tuesday that Ukrainian forces aren’t letting up in their shelling of the Donetsk city even in conditions of poor visibility when it’s hard to take aim accurately.

"I want to highlight the conditions in which this shelling is taking place. It was a little cloudy and rainy in Donetsk yesterday. Today it’s foggy and the visibility is no more than 200 meters. Such shelling cannot be directed at any target, as these conditions make it impossible to engage a target and adjust fire. Nonetheless, more and more sets of Grad rockets are fired into the most populous districts of Donetsk, Gorlovka and other settlements," said Bayevsky, who is also a lieutenant colonel in the DPR People’s Militia.