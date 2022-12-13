Russia to take part in APEC forum in US if invited, says senior diplomat

ST. PETERSBURG, December 13. /TASS/. Russia will take part in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in the United States if invited, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told reporters on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 13th Asian Conference of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"Of course we are ready, why not," he said when asked by TASS whether the Russian side was ready to accept Washington's invitation to participate in the forum, "I’m not sure that the United States will fulfill all its obligations as the host country of such events. But at least that is what they have stated. If we follow this principle, we are ready to take part in all events in the US."

Reuters earlier reported that the US would invite Russia to participate in meetings of the APEC forum, which would be held next November.