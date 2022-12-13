Kremlin slams reports of decree changing General Staff chief as bogus stories

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Reports of alleged changes in the leadership of the Russian General Staff are mere gossip, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"We never comment on such rumors and gossip about personnel appointments because most of them are nothing but gossip. There is nowhere to draw the line as there are no decrees, so these are simply Telegram bogus stories of which there is no shortage," Peskov noted.

A number of media outlets and Telegram channels reported earlier that Putin had allegedly signed a decree dismissing General Staff chief Valery Gerasimov, adding that the document might be published soon.