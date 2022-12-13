Antiterrorism committee reveals number of terror attacks thwarted in Russia in 2022

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Russian special services and law enforcement agencies have thwarted 123 crimes of terrorism, including 64 terror attacks in Russia this year, the National Antiterrorism Committee reported on Tuesday.

"As a result of the measures taken, 123 crimes of terrorism were foiled in the making this year, including 64 terror attacks. The activity of 68 international clandestine terrorist cells was suppressed," the committee reported at a joint meeting with the Federal Operational Headquarters. The meeting to sum up the results of 2022 and outline priority tasks for 2023 was chaired by Alexander Bortnikov, chief of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).

Also, some 2,600 illicit arms trafficking incidents were exposed, with more than 50 underground weapons workshops eliminated and the activity of 74 organized crime groups who had been manufacturing means of destruction foiled. Terrorists’ resources have also been reduced substantially, with accounts worth more than 94 million rubles ($1.5 million) belonging to some 3,000 people with a role in sponsoring terrorism frozen.