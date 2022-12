MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has refuted information on Tuesday that Vladimir Putin’s State of the Nation Address to the Russian Federal Assembly was slated for December 27.

"No, this information is wrong," he told journalists.

Peskov also decided on Monday against revealing to journalists a possible date of Putin’s State of the Nation Address to the Russian Federal Assembly, pledging that the Kremlin’s press office would keep them updated regarding this issue.