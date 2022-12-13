Kremlin points to Ukraine’s barbaric shelling of social facilities in Russia’s new regions

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Restoring infrastructure of new regions has been hindered, among other things, by barbaric bombardments of social facilities by Ukraine’s armed forces, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Replying to a question about the restoration of Donbass and Russia’s other new regions, the Kremlin official stressed that "major work is ahead." "First of all, frequently work is conducted in the immediate vicinity of a combat zone. Secondly, this is about substantial wear and a lack of financing over recent years - you know how tough these eight years have been both for the DPR and LPR. And also there is destruction from the barbaric shelling of social infrastructure by the Ukrainian armed forces," Putin’s press secretary said. He concluded that "all of this has to be repaired, developed, and so on, this requires both money and manpower."