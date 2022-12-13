Ukrainian reserves near Artyomovsk try to counterattack to no avail — DPR leader

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army continues to send reserves to fight near Artyomovsk, but all of its counterattacks are unsuccessful, the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin, said on the Solovyov Live television channel on Tuesday.

"Near Artyomovsk, the enemy continues to commit more reserves to action, but all of its attempts to counterattack have failed. The Ukrainian military sustained heavy losses when young mobilized and untrained reservists were sent to fight. They keep trying to use superiority in manpower, but it’s getting ever harder for them. Their losses are too numerous to count," Pushilin said.

Earlier, the Lugansk people's militia spokesman, Andrey Marochko, said that Ukrainian soldiers tended to ignore commands to launch a counteroffensive near Artyomovsk. Marochko said that in this area the Ukrainian army was losing up to one battalion killed and wounded every day and 360-500 Ukrainian soldiers were sent there daily to compensate for the losses.