MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will meet members of the Expert Council under the Government on Tuesday.

"Participants in the meeting will conclude Council’s activities in 2022 and discuss plans for 2023," the Cabinet’s press service informed.

The Council would discuss in particular requirements to mobilization of key personnel, President of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Alexander Shokhin said earlier.