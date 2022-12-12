Putin to participate in transport facilities’ opening via video link

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the opening ceremony of new and renovated transport infrastructural facilities by a videoconference link.

New facilities and overhauled sections of the road network will be launched in Vladimir, Voronezh, Moscow and Sverdlovsk Regions, the Kremlin’s press service said earlier.

North Ossetia at the same tine plans to open a new domestic air terminal in the Vladikavkaz international airport, the press service of the head of the region said.