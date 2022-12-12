US bill on Russia’s ‘malign activities’ runs counter to int’l norms — Russian embassy

WASHINGTON, December 12. /TASS/. US bill on countering Russia’s "malign activities" reveals Washington’s obsessive drive to isolate Russia, the Russian embassy in the United States said on Monday.

"The Embassy paid attention to the bill called "Countering malign Russian activities globally Act" which was introduced to the U.S. House of Representatives by the Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs," it wrote on its Telegram channel. "This anti-Russian move is inconsistent with international law and appears to be an attempt to impose American will on sovereign states."

According to the Russian embassy, the bill "is designed to undermine the ability of the countries in Africa, Latin America, the Middle East and other regions to freely choose cooperation partners."

"It is developed from the controversial "Countering malign Russian activities in Africa Act", which had previously caused negative reaction among the countries of the continent. Introduction of such a legislation ahead of the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit reveals Washington's real intentions towards the developing world," it stressed.

This bill, the embassy noted, reveals "the feverish tendencies in the political circles of the United States to isolate Russia and their persistent refusal to admit the obvious fact: the world is not US-centric."

"It is multipolar and its multipolarity is yet to be recognized by the American political establishment. Attempts to harm our country are doomed to failure," the embassy warned.