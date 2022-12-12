LPR refutes fake news about Russian military ‘deaths’ in Kiev’s shelling of Svatovo

LUGANSK, December 12. /TASS/. Andrey Marochko, an officer with the Lugansk People’s Republic’s (LPR) People’s Militia, on Monday, debunked information churned out by the Ukrainian media about the alleged death of a large number of Russian military in the shelling of Svatovo by Ukrainian troops as a total falsehood.

Earlier on Monday, Ukrainian media circulated a video showing the alleged aftermath of the bombardment, including the destruction of a hostel where Russian servicemen lived.

"The video that is now being disseminated by the Ukrainian media <...> has nothing to do with reality," he said, responding to a question from TASS as to whether Russian forces suffered casualties as a result of the Ukrainian strike on Svatovo.

Earlier, Marochko reported, citing preliminary data, that residential houses were damaged in the town as a result of the shelling with the use of NATO-caliber artillery weapons.

According to the LPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes, at 00:05 (12:05 am) Moscow time, Ukrainian troops fired four shells at Svatovo from 155-mm caliber artillery used by NATO countries.