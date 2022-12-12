LPR says some 2,000 civilians were killed by Ukrainian shelling in Severodonetsk area

LUGANSK, December 12. /TASS/. Anna Soroka, an aide to the head of the Lugansk People’s Republic, said on Monday that about 2,000 civilians had been killed by Ukrainian shelling in the republic’s Severodonetsk urban area since the conflict started escalating in February.

"Our information shows that about 2,000 civilians have been killed in the surrounding area of the Severodonetsk city, namely, the town of Rubezhnoye, the town of Lisichansk, and the town of Kremennaya," Soroka, who is also the head of the inter-agency taskforce on the search for the graves of the victims of Ukrainian aggression, their identification and the commemoration of their memory, said at a news conference in Lugansk.

The urban area was populated by about 380,000 people prior to the escalation of the conflict. In recent months, Ukrainian forces have employed the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and NATO’s 155 mm-caliber artillery to inflict strikes on this zone.