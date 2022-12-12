Putin has not talked to Bout after latter returned to Russia — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not held a meeting with Viktor Bout, who returned home from a US prison several days ago, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Monday.

"No, as far as I know," he answered the corresponding question. The Kremlin official added that he had no information regarding telephone contacts.

"I can’t say for sure, I don’t know," he explained.

Viktor Bout was arrested in Thailand’s capital of Bangkok in 2008 following a sting by US federal agents. He was charged with conspiracy to deliver weapons to a group regarded as a terrorist organization by the United States. In 2010, Bout was extradited to the United States. In April 2012, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison and fined $15 million.

On December 8, Bout was returned to Russia as a result of an agreement with the United States on his exchange for US basketball player Brittney Griner.