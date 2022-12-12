No action from US ahead of APEC forum — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. The United States has taken no official action ahead of the APEC forum due to be held in San Francisco in 2023, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"So far, there is nothing but [media] reports, but in the current situation, naturally, we should be guided by official sources," he said. "So far, nothing has been done via the official channels."

Reuters reported earlier that the United States plans to invite Russia to take part in the APEC forum events due to be held in November 2023.