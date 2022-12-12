Russia excoriates Australia’s hypocritical refusal to address war crimes in Afghanistan

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Canberra’s reticence about tackling the issue of war crimes committed by Australian troops in Afghanistan points to the hypocrisy of Australia’s political class, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The unwillingness to try to resolve the issue points to the hypocrisy of Australia's political class who keeps talking about its commitment to the rules-based order, protection of human rights and respect for international law but is in fact only committed to double standards," the statement reads.

The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized that two years after the publication of the Inspector General of the Australian Defense Force Afghanistan Inquiry Report (the Brereton Report), its main recommendations remained unfulfilled. "Not a single one of the 19 active or former military personnel for whom evidence of their crimes on Afghan soil has been obtained have been criminally prosecuted," the statement said.

Under pressure from the public, the Australian Defense Ministry requested that troops and war veterans awarded for participation in combat operations in Afghanistan clarify the reasons why they should keep their awards within 28 days’ time, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted. At the same time, the media reported that the Australian government was considering the possibility of compensation payments to the families of the Afghans who were killed by Australian special forces members in breach of international humanitarian law.