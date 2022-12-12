Russian envoy says Warsaw ‘beating around the bush’ on missile that strayed into Poland

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. The West failed to answer the question about the origin of the missile that fell in Poland on November 15, killing civilians, head of Russia’s delegation to the Vienna talks on military security and arms control Konstantin Gavrilov told the Rossiya-24 TV channel on Monday.

"We never get any answers at all. We asked them to clearly spell out whose missiles killed innocent farmers in Poland. We got no answers. The Poles tried to beat around the bush. An advisor said that Russia is to blame because it’s waging a war. That’s their standard response. They won’t answer any questions," he noted.

On November 15, a missile fell in the village of Przewodow in eastern Poland on the border with Ukraine, killing two people. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky blamed the incident on Russia and demanded that the West "start acting." Polish President Andrzej Duda, however, stated that according to the country’s authorities, the missile belonged to Ukraine's air defense forces.

Warsaw regarded it as an accident. The US Department of State said that the Biden administration was completely confident in the accuracy of Poland’s conclusions. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the missile was fired from a Ukrainian S-300 air defense system.