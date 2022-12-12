US to invite Russia to APEC forum in San Francisco in 2023 — agency

LONDON, December 12. /TASS/. Russia will be invited to attend meetings of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) bloc, hosted by the United States in San Francisco, California next year, a US official said on Monday.

As "good stewards of APEC", the United States will invite Russia, which is a member of the 21-country bloc, Reuters quotes a senior US official for APEC, Matt Murray, as saying at a media briefing in Singapore.

He did not say if President Vladimir Putin would attend the APEC leaders' meeting. First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov represented Russia at the APEC leaders' meeting hosted by Thailand last month.