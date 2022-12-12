West should act to remove restrictions on Russian food exports — Deputy Foreign Minister

ISTANBUL, December 12. /TASS/. Partners in the US and the EU should switch from words to deeds to remove restrictions on the export of agricultural products from Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told reporters on Monday. He was speaking after political consultations held in Istanbul between Russia and Turkey.

"I repeat that the sorest point is that despite the statements made in Brussels and Washington that agricultural exports from Russia are not subject to the sanctions imposed on our country on an absolutely unfair and unilateral basis, nevertheless, there has been no progress on this issue for a long time. There is still a large gap between statements and real deeds. Our partners must overcome this gap," he stressed.

Vershinin noted that during the consultations in Istanbul, the proposal of the Turkish side to send Russian wheat to Turkey, which would be processed into flour in the republic, and then sent to countries in need, was not discussed.

"No, this scenario was not specifically discussed. If something can be done to help and ease the situation in countries in need, of course, efforts of this kind will be made from our part, and in cooperation with Turkey. Since Turkey really plays a significant role in the implementation of the grain deal. Here I think we can be quite optimistic," he said.