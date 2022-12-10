Russian diplomat tells Turkish counterpart about Ukrainian attacks on civilians in Donbass

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin has briefed his Turkish counterpart Sedat Onal about incessant Ukrainian attacks on civilian facilities and civilians in Donbass, the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday, following the Russian-Turkish talks held in Istanbul on December 8-9.

"Particular attention was focused on the developments in Ukraine and around it. The Turkish side was informed in detail about the current situation on the ground and about the ongoing attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces on the civilian facilities and the civilian population in the Donbass, Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions," the ministry said.