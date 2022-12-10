Russian military-industrial complex meets its goals in full — UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, December 10. /TASS/. The Russian military-industrial complex successfully meets its goals in full and Moscow does not require any external aid in this regard, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said during the Security Council meeting on Ukraine Friday.

"We are unlikely to get inspired by speeches of our former Western partners [during the Security Council meeting], as they all will try to shift the emphasis, for example, towards the groundless accusation about the alleged shipment of weapons from Iran to Russia, which we have already debunked repeatedly. The Russian military-industrial complex is capable of meet any goals and we do not require anyone’s help," he said.