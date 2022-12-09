EU abandons its interests in ‘sanctions frenzy’— Russian deputy foreign minister

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The European Union gives up its own interests and the principles of a market economy while pursuing its policy of sanctions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on the Rossiya-24 news channel on Friday.

"We see that the European Union is on the beaten track, it has embarked on the path of sanctions and has no intention of turning away from it. And in this sanctions frenzy, they have gone as far as to abandon not only their own national interests, thus taking self-destructive steps, but also the principles of a market economy," he said.

Grushko believes that the EU considers the principles of the market economy an obstacle to the geopolitical goals, "which are shaped and defined in Washington, but not in Brussels".