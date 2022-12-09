Dozens more Russian embassy employees to leave US on New Year's Day — ambassador

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Thirty more employees of Russian missions in the United States will leave US soil on January 1, 2023 due to visa restrictions, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said on Friday.

"The Americans continue their policy of reducing Russia’s diplomatic presence in the United States. Thirty more people will leave on January 1. They have to leave the United States due to visa restrictions imposed by the Department of State," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

According to the Russian ambassador, the situation around Russia’s missions in the United States is still tense. Thus, employees of Russian missions in the United States continue to receive threats and proposals to cooperate with American intelligence agencies.

"The situation around our missions in the United States is tense. <…> Our employees continue to receive threats. They receive calls with so-called invitations for cooperation with special services, they want us to betray our motherland and side with ‘democratic America.’ And, of course, American special services try to approach Russian diplomats," Antonov said.

Nevertheless, in his words, the Russian side is ready for normal work on visas to American diplomats and continues to issue the corresponding documents. "As of today, there are no vacancies in the consular department of the US embassy in Russia. We have issued visas to everyone. We are ready to do it today as well: they are welcome to submit documents for visas. We are ready for normal work," he added.