US Senate committee disgraces itself by passing resolution on ‘genocide’ in Ukraine — MFA

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Members of the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations have disgraced themselves by adopting a resolution on "genocide" in Ukraine, showing disregard for the basics of international law, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said at the Valdai Discussion Club on Friday.

"No matter how the authors of this resolution and those who supported it feel about the special military operation in Ukraine, but by passing their resolution, they showed complete disregard for the basics of comprehending international law," he said. "I regret that their staffers, who are numerous, did not drop several hints to those who voted in favor that they had merely disgraced themselves by adopting such a resolution."

Ryabkov reminded the US senators of the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, which provides for a precise and comprehensive definition of the phenomenon.

"In principle, the notion of genocide is very exact in terms of its semantic content," he stressed.

"We are not going to give any political assessments to this," Ryabkov concluded. "Such actions are not worthy of any further comment from us. We will proceed to resolve all the tasks of the special military operation.".