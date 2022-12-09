Putin says he visited Crimean Bridge to support builders, inspect quality of work

BISHKEK, December 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that the purpose of his visit to the Crimean Bridge was to support the builders and verify the quality of the work.

"I just wanted to support the builders. First of all, to support the builders, to say thanks to them because they managed to do a lot of work in a very short time and did it with high quality," he told journalists.

He confessed he wanted "to see for himself whether it was true or not." "Because official reports are one thing but it is quite another thing when independent people speak and it is important to have such information," he noted. "And in this case with the bridge, I wanted to see for myself how it was really done".