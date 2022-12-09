US to keep using entire arsenal of tools against Russia, senior diplomat believes

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Using every tool Washington has at its disposal against Moscow will remain a permanent feature of US foreign policy, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

Addressing an expert discussion entitled: "Russia-USA: What Are the Limits of Confrontation?" at the Valdai Discussion Club, he said, "Everybody knows that Russia has been declared an enemy and adversary in doctrines. We should proceed from the fact that the course toward using the entire arsenal of tools - economic, military and political, technological, and propaganda campaigns - has been and will remain constant in US foreign policy in the future."

The senior Russian diplomat criticized the US for deliberately dragging out the conflict in Ukraine, "viewing it as a stage in their all-out hybrid war against Russia."