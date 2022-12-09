US wants to cause Russia’s default by depleting its foreign exchange reserves — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The United States has made no secret of its intentions to cause a default in Russia by cutting off Western investment channels and depleting Russia's foreign exchange reserves, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday as part of the discussion "Russia-USA: what are the limits of confrontation?" at the site of the Valdai international discussion club.

"Not only did the Americans steal a part of the Russian foreign exchange assets held in US banks, but they are also attempting to mandate that payments on the state debt be made from export earnings, without hiding their desire to deplete our currency reserves. Blocking routes for American and Western capital is regarded as one of the methods used to induce a default and, as a result, the ruin of our economy," he said.

At the same time, according to Ryabkov, the United States seems ready to neglect the interests of its own companies that occupied a leading position in terms of capital investments in the Russian economy. "According to official estimates, the accumulated investments of corporations from the United States until recently amounted to about $3.2 bln, … but unofficial estimates show that investments from the United States made through third countries actually exceeded $80 bln. The Russian stock market was one of the most attractive and profitable for Americans," the deputy minister stated.

Ryabkov added that the resilience of the Russian economy and the effectiveness of the economic measures taken in the country are driving the White House crazy. "The impression is that the stability our economy shows, the effectiveness of measures to stabilize the ruble exchange rate, and all this against the backdrop of inflation in the United States itself, not to mention rising prices and the periodic occurrence of certain shortages in European satellite countries, is simply driving the White House crazy," he said.

Ryabkov also added that the lifting of a number of US sanctions against Russia "in the case that a solution is found in relation to Ukraine" implies "Russia's fulfillment of Washington's unrealistic demands in the Ukrainian context.".