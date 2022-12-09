Russia-US relations in dire, pitiful state — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Russian-American relations are in a deplorable state, and Washington's anti-Russian course is becoming more acute, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"Of course, it is obvious to everyone present here that Russian-American relations are in an extremely grave, deplorable state. The confrontational anti-Russian course pursued by Washington is becoming more acute and comprehensive," he said during the ‘Russia-US: What are the limits of confrontation?’ discussion on the platform of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

Ryabkov noted that it was objectively impossible to maintain normal communication with Americans who "set a goal of inflicting strategic defeat on Russia."