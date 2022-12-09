Using sanction evasion charges, EU seems to confiscate Russian oligarchs’ assets

BRUSSELS, December 9. /TASS/. The assets of Russian oligarchs in the European Union will be confiscated based on criminal charges of sanctions evasion, European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders said on Friday as he arrived at a meeting of interior ministers of the EU Council.

"The main topic will be again Ukraine. I will provide information concerning the sanctions and the new evolution, it will be possible now to criminalize the attempt to circumvent the sanctions and so to go to confiscation of assets of oligarchs or entities," he said.

The ministers will also discuss ways of prosecuting "perpetrators of war crimes or crimes against humanity" in Ukraine, the official added. The EU does not consider military crimes of the Ukrainian army, with those responsible being searched for only on accusations against Russia.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said earlier that the EU had blocked €19 bln worth of assets belonging to Russian businesses and up to €300 bln worth of assets belonging to the Bank of Russia. The European Union cannot expropriate the funds so far as a legal basis must exist for that, he noted, adding though that the European Commission was addressing the creation of all legal norms.

Later, European media outlets reported that out of the €300 bln that had been frozen, Brussels could only reveal no more than €100 bln on accounts, while the European Commission was unaware where the remaining €200 bln were.