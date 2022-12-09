Transition to multipolar world opens up new prospects for cooperation — Shoigu

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The transition to a multipolar world order opens new opportunities for joint efforts to counter present-day threats, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said following a meeting of defense chiefs from the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) on Friday.

"Systemic geopolitical changes are clearly taking place in the world. The framework of a multipolar world order is dawning and the transition to it opens up new prospects for joint efforts to counter present-day threats," he pointed out.

Shoigu stressed that Russia called for a commitment to the construction of a fair world order based on international law, multilateralism, mutual respect, and equal and indivisible security.

The meeting of the defense chiefs from the SCO and CIS member states was held in Moscow on Friday. China’s Defense Minister Wei Fenghe addressed the event via video conference. The defense ministers discussed regional and global security issues and ways to further strengthen defense and security cooperation.