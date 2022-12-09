Conflict potential mounting globally due to West's drive to cling to hegemony — Putin

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The potential for conflict is increasing in the world because of the US-led Western elite’s attempts to hold on to their dominance at any cost, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"The conflict potential in the world is growing, and this is a direct consequence of the attempts by some Western elites to preserve their political, economic, financial, military and ideological dominance by any means," the Russian head of state said in a video address to defense chiefs from SCO and CIS member states.

Putin stressed that Western elites "deliberately seek to wreak havoc and escalate the international situation." According to the Russian leader, the US and its satellites rely on the element of power. "They have actually destroyed the architecture of strategic stability that has been created for decades and are aggressively broadening the geography of NATO’s expansion," Putin explained.

According to the president, in order to restrain and block any alternative models of development, the US resorts to illicit economic and trade sanctions, uses methods of color revolutions to oust unwanted governments and foments military conflicts. In addition, through its blatant provocations, it raises the degree of tension and confrontation in different regions of the world.