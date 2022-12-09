Russian-proposed ‘trilateral gas union’ all business, no politics — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Russia came up with the idea of creating a gas union with Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan with purely commercial interests in mind and not political ones, press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov emphasized in an interview with Channel One on Friday.

"All this requires coordination. All this requires coordination not in terms of politics, as Reuters reported, there are no political conditions there, but in terms of commercial benefit and the commercial interests of the three countries," Peskov said.

Commenting on the Reuters publication that Uzbekistan allegedly rejected Russia's idea of creating such an alliance, the Kremlin spokesman noted: "What happened during the week was the fact that the words of the Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan were distorted, and again there was an attempt by Reuters to "smear" all these processes with politics."

On November 28, at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that during the negotiations that had ended earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about the need to create a trilateral gas union involving Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. Tokayev added that the Kazakh side "needs to delve into this topic" in order to "come to the desired results and agreements."