Putin, Kyrgyz president call for drafting UN convention on cybersecurity

BISHKEK, December 9. /TASS/. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan are calling for drafting a convention under the United Nations auspices amid the increased use of information technologies for criminal purposes.

"The heads of state believe that developing universal norms, rules and principles for the responsible behavior of states in cyberspace should be one of the priority goals of international cooperation, aimed at ensuring the sovereignty and equal security of states and preventing conflicts on this field, as well as making sure that information and communication technologies are used only for peaceful purposes," said a statement on cooperation in ensuring global cybersecurity, published on Friday.

"The parties express concern about the rapidly increasing use of information and communication technologies for criminal purposes and call for the swift development of a document by a special open-ended intergovernmental expert committee under the UN auspices," the statement added.