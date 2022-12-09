Western guarantors hobbled implementation of Minsk agreements — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov believes that the situation in Ukraine is a direct result of the hindrances that the Western guarantors of the Minsk agreements created to their implementation.

"I believe in the sincerity and wisdom of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has kept saying from the very beginning that Ukraine was procrastinating, that Ukraine did not wish to fulfill the Minsk obligations. He has been calling on all countries concerned to confirm their signatures with action," Peskov said in an interview to Russia’s TV Channel One on Friday, when asked whether he believed in the sincerity of former German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s statement to the effect the Minsk agreements were signed in order to let Ukraine gain time to get ready for a military confrontation with Russia.

Peskov recalled that the participants in the Minsk agreements turned a deaf ear to Putin's words.

"Everyone was fooling around. This, among other things, has entailed consequences now," he said.