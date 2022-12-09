US intends to impose more restrictions on Russia, China — WSJ

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The United States is planning to slap new sanctions on Russia and China on Friday for alleged human rights abuses and Beijing’s support of supposed illegal fishing in the Pacific Ocean, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing officials familiar with the matter.

According to the newspaper, the assets of high-profile government and military officials as well as business leaders allegedly accused of corruption and human rights violations will be frozen in the United States under the planned action. The sanctioned individuals will also be banned from entering the US and doing business with them will be prohibited.

Also, the new restrictions may hamper international travel and financing for the affected government officials and businessmen, the WSJ writes. According to it, the Biden administration also intends to levy sanctions on several Russian defense companies and the country’s Central Election Commission.

In addition, the Biden administration is set to impose restrictions on some 170 Chinese companies, allegedly involved in illegal fishing in the Pacific Ocean.