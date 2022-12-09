Russia distributes letter in UN about Ukrainian shelling of Donbass civilians — UN mission

UNITED NATIONS, December 9. /TASS/. Russia has sent a letter to the UN Security Council and the General Assembly regarding the Ukrainian shelling of Donbass civilians, First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said on Friday.

"While preparing for the Security Council meeting that we requested touching on the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine <...> We distributed a letter from the Donetsk NGO ‘Fair Defense’, as an official document of the Security Council and the UN General Assembly, concerning the shelling of civilians in Donbass by the Ukrainian armed forces. Particular emphasis was placed on the massive shelling during the current week," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Russian diplomat added that Moscow would definitely raise the issue at the UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Ukraine, which would be held on December 9.

Earlier this week, during a meeting of members of the Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Elena Shishkina, a member of the presidium of the ‘Free Donbass’ public movement, reported that the damage that Donbass had suffered from the crimes of the Ukrainian government had already exceeded 1 trillion 321 billion rubles (almost $16 billion).