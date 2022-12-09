LPR militia reports roughly 90 Ukrainian militants wiped out in Donbass in past day

LUGANSK, December 9. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military suffered about 90 casualties in battles with forces of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) in the past day, Spokesman for the LPR People’s Militia Ivan Filiponenko reported on Friday.

"In the past 24 hours, the enemy sustained high losses among manpower and military equipment as a result of active offensive operations by LPR people’s militia forces. They eliminated as many as 90 personnel," the press office of the LPR people’s militia quoted the spokesman as saying on its Telegram channel.

In addition, LPR people’s militia forces destroyed two tanks, four armored personnel carriers, three artillery guns and 18 special motor vehicles of the Ukrainian army in the last 24-hour period, the spokesman said.