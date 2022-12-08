Senior Russian, US officials held talks to exchange Bout via secure line — lawyer

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Talks to swap Russian national Viktor Bout for US basketball player Brittney Griner were held over a secure line between senior officials of the two countries, Bout’s US lawyer Alexey Tarasov told TASS on Thursday.

He said initially it was proposed to exchange him not only for Griner, but also for Paul Whelan, who is convicted of espionage.

"All talks were over a secure line. The participants were only people that are members of the US administration and representatives of the Russian government. That means is was coordinated at the government level," the lawyer said.

He said Bill Richardson, a former Governor of New Mexico, previously traveled to Russia and was also authorized to represent Griner in the talks. The lawyer said the White House was under a lot of pressure to bring back both Americans.

"So, the White House said following these talks that it would have been better if Richardson hadn’t traveled to Russia, meaning that initiative in things like this could be counterproductive because talks were held by the White House," he said. "The subject of swapping Bout for Griner and Whelan has been raised multiple times. And US officials spoke about it as well because there was a lot of pressure on the White House from both these families.".