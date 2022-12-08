Russian diplomat blames OSCE for systematically destroying consensus principle

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) itself has gradually destroyed the principle of consensus, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

The diplomat emphasized that OSCE Chairman-in-Office and Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau had stated at a press conference following the December 2 meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council that the OSCE would not be able to operate any longer unless it returned to the principle of consensus.

"What principle of consensus? It was you who destroyed it. You worked steadily for a long time to destroy it. You mocked international law and the high ideals and standards established by those who created the OSCE as a negotiation platform," Zakharova noted.

According to her, consensus is the cornerstone of the OSCE as "it is enshrined in its founding documents, and the rules of consensus prevent attempts to impose anything on Russia or any other state."

In addition, the diplomat pointed to the destructive role of the Polish OSCE chairmanship. "The Polish delegation made tremendous efforts to reduce the potential that the organization had gained over the years to zero. They deliberately abandoned the notion of equal and trust-based dialogue and constructive work," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman concluded.