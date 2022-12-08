Russian diplomat insists news on attempted coup Germany’s internal affair

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. The recent attempt at a coup in Germany is the country’s internal affair, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Thursday.

"As for our assessment of what happened, we consider this to be exclusively an internal affair of Germany. I reiterate that we do not yet have information for a broader comment," the diplomat said.

However, she said, the Russian Embassy in Berlin is ready to give the arrested Russian female suspected of playing a role in plotting the coup the necessary consular and legal assistance.

"Indeed, on December 7, Germany’s Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office released statements on its official website saying that 22 people had been arrested on suspicion of plotting a coup, including a female Russian national, with only her name being declared. Our embassy in Berlin has promptly contacted the German agency with a request to clarify the circumstances behind the arrest of the Russian citizen," Zakharova said. "The diplomatic mission has said it is ready to give her the necessary consular and legal assistance, and has been actively commenting on how the situation has been evolving," she added.

Earlier, the German Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office reported foiling a plot to overthrow the country’s government. As part of a large-scale operation involving about 3,000 policemen, Germany’s special services detained 25 out of more than 50 people suspected of plotting a coup. A female Russian national, Vitaliya B., who allegedly helped the suspects contact Russian representatives, is among the detainees.

During the operation, Germany’s biggest ever, searches were conducted in more than 130 houses and apartments across 11 out of the country’s 16 federal states. The terrorist cell proved to be a large network and included a descendant of Prussian princes, a politician, senior military officers, and the Defense Ministry’s special troops. The plotters had set up a government-like council and had a military wing. Besides, they actively recruited supporters from among the army and the police. The members of the cell allegedly planned an assault on the country’s parliament (Bundestag) using a small armed group.